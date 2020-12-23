Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.