Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,115 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.