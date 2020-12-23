Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 16,355 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,994 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $18,615,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4,817.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

