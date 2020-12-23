Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Up 8.2%

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.23. 283,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 500,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

