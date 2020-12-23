Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Raised to $28.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRBK. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.