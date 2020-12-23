GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00322501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars.

