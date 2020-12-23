Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Gritstone Oncology worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

