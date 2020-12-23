GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 5.2% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $40.67. 3,864,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,712,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.37 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

