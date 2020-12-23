Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.02. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6,573 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

