Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Guess’ worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

