Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Guess’ worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 105.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.