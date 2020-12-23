Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $43,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.