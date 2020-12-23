GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Up 6.2%

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.05. 2,555,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 244,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX)

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

