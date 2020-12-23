GXChain Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001358 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,846,581 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

