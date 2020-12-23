Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $44.00. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 620 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

