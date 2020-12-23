HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.58 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002428 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $23.20 million and $5.47 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00137873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00678672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00368847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00102603 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

