Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.36. 14,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

