Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

