Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 53,459 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, December 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

