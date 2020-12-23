Hashgard (GARD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $489,778.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $489,778.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00332858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.