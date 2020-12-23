Hashgard Price Down 13.3% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and $539,619.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00316220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

