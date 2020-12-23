HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VQSLF opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.12.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

