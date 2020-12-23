Head-To-Head Analysis: VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hyliion has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

