Head-To-Head Contrast: dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) vs. 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group and 500.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

dMY Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given dMY Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than 500.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dMY Technology Group and 500.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 500.com $5.70 million 32.87 -$91.41 million N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 500.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

dMY Technology Group beats 500.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the sports information portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

