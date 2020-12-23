Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.09

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $12,536,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

