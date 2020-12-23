Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.