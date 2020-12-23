Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

