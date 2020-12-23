Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

