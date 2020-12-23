HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($74.25).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock traded up €2.22 ($2.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €61.28 ($72.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.