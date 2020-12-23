HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.14

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 54929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

HDELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

