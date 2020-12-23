HEIDI (HDI) Trading Up 255.1% This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 255.1% higher against the dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $10,420.85 and approximately $437.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

