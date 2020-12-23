Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) vs. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Critical Analysis

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autoliv 1 9 4 0 2.21

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.93%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $82.07, indicating a potential downside of 10.86%. Given Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is more favorable than Autoliv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Autoliv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.94 $461.50 million $5.72 16.10

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -29.50% -0.48% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. It operates in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

