Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.58 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 123.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

