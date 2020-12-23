HEROcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $359,689.44 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $359,689.44 and approximately $83,531.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00134780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00666793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141540 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00096960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058855 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

