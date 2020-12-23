Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Heron Therapeutics worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

