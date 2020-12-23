HeroNode (HER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 2% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $69,596.85 and approximately $75.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, LBank and Bibox.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00681964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097393 BTC.

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, Bibox, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

