HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 90.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Waste Management stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

