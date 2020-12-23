HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

