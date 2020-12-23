HM Payson & Co. Has $618,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

