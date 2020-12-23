HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $372.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $372.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.51.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

