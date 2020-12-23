HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Balentine LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.