HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

