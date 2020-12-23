HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,290. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HMS by 170.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.