HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $2.69 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $76,323.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00011319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00682473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101069 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

