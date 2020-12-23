Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 25,000 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

HGEN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

