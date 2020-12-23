Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Shares Up 28%

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) shot up 28% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.85. 2,725,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 819% from the average session volume of 296,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,818,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.