Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $40,639.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

