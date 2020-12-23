HUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.40 million and $64.05 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 193,689,258 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

