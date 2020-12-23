Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 377.7% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 100,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 449,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333,891 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 128,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.