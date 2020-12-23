Hvivo (LON:HVO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.50

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $16.25. Hvivo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 79,622 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Hvivo (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

